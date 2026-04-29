Leigh Leopards’ Ben McNamara joins Bradford Bulls on loan

LEIGH LEOPARDS playmaker Ben McNamara has joined Bradford Bulls on a one-week loan.

The Bulls have been hit by a major injury crisis in their first season back in Super League for over a decade.

But McNamara, who has played eight times for Leigh during the 2026 campaign so far, has linked up with the Odsal outfit ahead of the Bulls’ clash against Wigan Warriors this weekend.

The 24-year-old, who is widely expected to join Castleford Tigers for 2027 and beyond, has made 35 appearances for the Leopards since making the move from Hull FC ahead of the 2024 campaign.

At Hull FC, McNamara registered 33 appearances, scoring two tries and kicking 23 goals.