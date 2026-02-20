York Knights ‘have proven their worth’ in Super League says Brad Arthur

LEEDS RHINOS coach Brad Arthur says Friday’s opponents York Knights have already demonstrated their value to Super League.

York upset Hull KR in round one and now travel to AMT Headingley to take on another of the title favourites.

The Knights were joined in the winner’s circle by Toulouse Olympique, who toppled Wakefield Trinity, while fellow promoted side Bradford Bulls were only narrowly defeated at Hull FC.

It all added up to a promising start for the expanded Super League and some justification for those who supported the move.

Arthur counts himself in favour and says no club will take any of the trio lightly in future.

“They proved their worth in the competition,” he said.

“I was one of the guys that, right from the start, was more than happy to have the three new teams enter. I thought it would be good for the game.

“I know it’s only round one, but those three teams have all shown that they will be more than capable. I don’t think any team moving forward will be taking them lightly.

“They (York) were pretty clinical and disciplined. They hardly made any errors, they had a high completion rate. They fought hard and hung on.

“They got an opportunity with twelve men and made the most of it. They had that bit of belief and momentum at the back end of the game.”

Leeds have their own date with Hull KR to come, on Saturday week in Las Vegas.

But Arthur insists full focus will be on York, with a strong squad selection including five returning faces.

His rule, both inside and outside the camp, is the same: “I refuse to talk about Vegas until after the game.”

It’s certainly no audition for selection in that match, as he added: “If we need to find motivation, we’re in it for the wrong reasons.

“We want to be winning games of footy, regardless of what happened the week before or what happens the week after.”