Keighley Cougars take positives from big loss

KEIGHLEY COUGARS coach Ian Hardman says there were tough lessons to take from his side’s recent clash with London Broncos – but despite the 62-6 scoreline, also a number of positives.

While the first-round loss at Richmond Athletic Ground ended hopes of progress in the 1895 Cup, the boss took pride in the way a team depleted by injuries tackled the meeting will full-time opponents.

“London are the benchmark of our division. They have recruited some really talented players, and they really fast and really physical,” said Hardman of the team guided by Jason Demetriou, one of his predecessors as Cougars coach (in 2011 and 2012).

“It was always going to be a tough ask for us, especially with half a dozen players who would have been selected being unavailable.

“We said during the build-up that it was going to be a real contest, and that we can’t pick and choose when we compete, because it has to be a constant.

“I think the boys listened to that, and for us to make it a contest for as much of the game as we did was great. There were some tough moments, but they found a way to bounce back.

“And heads didn’t drop. They showed spirit and resolve and kept going right to the end. They were still making try-saving tackles, and we were unfortunate not to get a second ourselves.”

Keighley’s try came through former Broncos forward Emmanuel Waine, and Hardman added: “We were exposed to the levels we need to be striving for. The boys will benefit in the long run.”

Keighley, who travel to Swinton on Sunday, have been running the rule over Mike Ogunwole, the Nigeria international forward who has previously played for Barrow and Goole and rugby union for Rotherham and Otley.