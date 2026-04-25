‘Something to build on’ for Whitehaven

WHITEHAVEN coach James Newton says he will explore further loan signings to supplement his squad – but won’t stray too far from the club’s local-led approach.

The Cumbrians, who host Hunslet on Sunday, are cutting their cloth after previous financial issues, and brought in more players from the area’s amateur scene over the close-season.

Five of them were on duty for the 1895 Cup first-round trip to Goole, Haven’s second appearance at the Victoria Pleasure Ground in eight days,

Having won 36-22 in the league, Newton’s charges went down 40-10 in the cup – but the team chief remained positive.

He saw secondrow Ben Pearce score his first try for the club while he played fellow former Hensingham player, prop Jackson Smith, from the bench.

Hooker Liam Williamson and utility forward Lewis Brown, both brought in from Seaton Rangers, where Newton’s assistant Neil Frazer has close links, featured in the starting side and among the replacements respectively.

And winger Xenden Callander, signed from Lowca, made his second appearance.

With Jack Newbegin, in his second season since switching from Millom, out injured, Newton moved Cole Walker-Taylor from fullback to the halves, and he thought the team reshuffle contributed to a sluggish first-half showing after which Goole were 34-0 ahead.

“They dominated physically and we struggled to get out of our own end, and when we did have some ball, we were a bit erratic,” he said.

“I touched on a few things at half-time and asked for a reaction, and I was pleased with the second half.

“It was just about getting into the grind and going set for set, and we did that much better.

“We completed higher and defended our line with much more resilience. There was something to build on.”