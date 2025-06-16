St Helens suffer another three injury blows

HEAD COACH Paul Wellens said St Helens’ big win over Salford Red Devils came at the cost of more bodies being added to the injury list.

Jack Welsby, Lewis Murphy and Mark Percival have all recently been ruled out for significant periods.

“Curtis Sironen left the field, George Whitby failed an HIA and Joe Batchelor came off with what seems like a calf issue,” said Wellens.

“It’s pleasing to come here and get a good result but it has come at a bit of a cost.

“We came here under no illusions that we wouldn’t be judged on today. Nonetheless we had to come here and perform and for the majority of the time we did okay.”