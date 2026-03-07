Sam Burgess hails unsung hero after dramatic Warrington Wolves win

SAM BURGESS expressed his delight for back-rower Sam Stone after Warrington Wolves’ thrilling 38-30 win at York Knights.

Stone scored two first-half tries in the see-saw affair and coach Burgess said: “I’m pleased for Stoney because he does a lot of things that go unnoticed.

“The team really value what he brings so it was nice to see him get a couple of tries – we all wanted him to get his third in that last 20 minutes!

“I think he’s played some wonderful games for us, but that would be up there (as one of his best).”

Warrington have started the Super League season with three wins from three but Burgess knows they can get better.

He said: “We knew York were going to be a real challenge for us tonight – they’re a really good side and are well-coached, but I thought we came here with a great attitude.

“We started the game really well but then had a period of four or five minutes that was a bit chaotic. We got back into comfortable range again but then we had lapses again.

“There’s a couple of areas that we can work on, so it’s a good place to be.

“We’re still finding our rhythm – there’s a few new players in there and we’re still finding cohesion in certain areas but we’re happy with it.”