Adrian Lam shares frustration from Leigh Leopards’ defeat

LEIGH LEOPARDS boss Adrian Lam admitted the 20–16 defeat to Hull KR was frustrating but insisted there were clear positives to build on.

“I’m disappointed, but there was a lot to like about it to be honest,” he said.

“We’ve been looking for that physicality and intent this season and we’re at a new level with that.”

Lam felt the game slipped away in the spell before half‑time, saying: “The game was done in that ten‑minute period.

“We rallied really well and a couple of consecutive errors brought Hull KR back into the game. You can’t do that – they’re a very clinical team.”

He highlighted strong individual displays, particularly from forwards Joe Ofahengaue and Jacob Alick‑Wiencke.

“Ofahengaue is probably one of the best props in the competition in my opinion,” said Lam.

“He plays big minutes and he’s a leader, so he’s been great for us.

“We’ve been patient with what I call ‘pick and stick’ with some of the players. He (Alick‑Wiencke) has got better every week so I’m pleased for him.”