Leigh Leopards eyeing up new signing as Adrian Lam drops position hint

LEIGH LEOPARDS are eyeing up a new signing – with head coach Adrian Lam looking for his pack to be strengthened.

The Leopards have been down on troops for the majority of the 2026 Super League campaign so far, with injury derailing Leigh’s season up until now.

Leigh also lost Alec Tuitavake and Ethan O’Neill before the start of the season, and Lam is keen to freshen things up.

“We’re always keeping an eye on what’s available to potentially make us stronger, we probably are short a middle there along the way,” Lam said.

“It’s certainly part of our club developing to where we want to be to make sure we’re always strengthening in different areas.

“To answer the question, absolutely (we’re looking at bringing someone in).”

Could the new recruit come from overseas?

“That’s an option for us. I think we’ve done that as well as any club in Super League, to be honest.

“The way we’ve identified some players and helped them progress in our system has been a highlight.

“It’s about just making sure we do our homework correctly, and the timing of it all and the right person – not only as a player, but as a person, is important to us.

“That process will continue throughout the whole year, we’re certainly getting some players back now from injuries, so it looks like some light at the end of the tunnel.”