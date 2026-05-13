Andy Last demanding Hull FC response following dismal Toulouse Olympique loss

ANDY LAST is demanding a response from his Hull FC side when they return to action against Bradford Bulls this Sunday.

With the Betfred Challenge Cup break, they have had plenty of time to sweat over a 12-4 home loss to Toulouse Olympique.

It was so different to the previous week’s emphatic 50-10 rout of Castleford Tigers.

Last admitted: “You saw in two weeks the highs and lows of Hull FC. We’ve probably seen that for the last five or six years.

“From an exceptionally good performance, full of hope, attacking flair and posting points to the other end of the spectrum, where we just couldn’t create anything.

“You’ve got to give credit to Toulouse. But from one week to the next, the performances were poles apart.

“We’ve got to better and I’ve got to get better at making them more consistent.

“It was really disappointing. It’s Bradford next and it’ll be a really difficult away game on a pitch smaller than usual and different to what the lads have encountered in the last few years.

“It will be a real challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.

“It’ll be hard, we’re expecting a strong Bradford and we have to perform better.”

It is the first time Hull have ventured to Odsal in Super League since Bulls were relegated in 2014.

And Last has memories there, both as a player and as a coach.

“Bradford Bulls were the team of the late 90s and early 00s. They embraced it all with Bullmania and Odsal was a great place to go play.

“You think of the great players of Super League – Lesley Vainikilo, Henry Paul, Jimmy Lowes, Stuart Fielden.

“I have memories of playing against that all-conquering Bradford team.

“It was scary coming up against Tevita Vaikona on one wing and Lesley on the other.

“The club’s steeped in Super League history and it’s great for the game to have them back.

“They’re working their way back to the glory days and Kurt Haggerty is doing a really good job.

“They play a different style of rugby to those earlier teams, which were based on power and pace.

“They challenge you with their ball movement. I’m looking forward to going back.”

Hull are likely to have winger Harvey Barron back in contention and forward Ligi Sao but they have lost Connor Bailey to a broken collar bone.