York Knights boss Mark Applegarth on future of David Nofoaluma and Cody Hunter

YORK KNIGHTS head coach Mark Applegarth has waxed lyrical about David Nofoaluma and Cody Hunter as both men close in on new contracts at the North Yorkshire club.

“There’s no doubting David Nofoaluma’s quality,” Applegarth said.

“His stats have shown his quality and he obviously has the past experiences in the NRL clubs he has been at.

“He is a first-grade player and he showed his quality last year for Halifax and thankfully he has transferred that to York.

“David has put his hand up to play fullback when we haven’t had a recognised number one and that’s David for you.

“He’s a massive part of us behind the scenes as a likeable character. He sets the standard and the more we can keep hold of that type of player the better.”

Applegarth also had kind words to say about Hunter.

“Cody has taken his chance, he’s looked excellent and we all enjoy working with him.

“The players appreciate him, he’s got a lovely short kicking game, he plays square into the line which exposes the edge defence.

“He’s getting better and better. His superpower is his composure. He is everything you want from a good halfback.

“Hopefully both men will be wrapped up soon.”