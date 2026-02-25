Another injury blow for Whitehaven skipper

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray is ready to utilise a reshaped squad to the full as he works to steer his side up the standings.

It’s been a tough start for the Cumbrians, who suffered a fourth defeat in four league games when beaten 56-14 at Keighley and also went out of the Challenge Cup at the second-round stage as they were defeated 18-6 at Sheffield.

To make matters worse, captain Jordan Burns picked up a knee injury in that game, and complications have led to surgery, with the versatile back set to miss the next month.

“He took a bang and also got a graze, which became infected,” explained Murray, who is also missing Brett Bailey, his close-season pack signing from Widnes, due to a hairline foot fracture.

“It ended up with them have to do a small operation to cut the affected area out and pack the wound, so Jordan will have to be patient.”

It’s another setback for the 30-year-old, who is in his second spell at Whitehaven and missed a large part of last season due to a facial injury sustained during the 10-8 Easter derby defeat at former club Workington.

He spent two years at Workington under Murray before following the coach to Whitehaven ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Burns’ first spell at Whitehaven started in 2014, when he was signed from local amateur team Kells.

Having returned to action after last season’s injury, he played twice for the club, making it ten appearances in all (with five tries and 14 goals), then represented Cumbria in their 70-6 victory over Nigeria at Barrow.

Having visited Keighley yesterday (Sunday, February 22), Whitehaven have home games against Rochdale this Sunday, then Midlands.

“We’ve had some tough tests against good teams in Sheffield (they also met in the league), Newcastle and Barrow,” continued Murray.

“There are areas we need to be better in for sure, but I have a good group who want to improve.”