Brad Arthur interviewed for England job as Leeds Rhinos boss gives verdict on role

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed he has been interviewed for the England head coaching role.

With the Rugby League World Cup taking place at the end of the year and with England currently without a number one, there is a sense of urgency amongst the sport’s fraternity to find a candidate sooner rather than later.

The role will be a part-time one, enabling Super League bosses such as Arthur to combine their positions at club level with the international scene.

Of course, with Shaun Wane being axed following a less-than successful Ashes Test Series against Australia, Arthur’s name was one of the first put into the mix.

And now the former Parramatta Eels boss has given his verdict on the potential role.

“I had an interview yesterday and I was very happy with the process and the opportunity they gave me,” Arthur said.

“It’s such a prestigious role and I’ve love to get the opportunity to do it.

“The club are right behind me but it’s up to those on the panel – they’ve got some great candidates who they will get through this week.

“We might hear some information in a couple of weeks, I’ve done my interview and put that to one side.”

Arthur also hailed Leeds in the way the club has given him the tools to potentially get the England job.

“I’d feel honoured and privileged as well as grateful to Leeds to tell you the truth.

“Leeds put me in the frame for this, they gave me the opportunity to come over here and coach.

“And the Leeds players as well for responding well to my coaching.”