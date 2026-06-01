Plans submitted for cancer centre at Headingley

LEEDS RHINOS have submitted a full planning application to Leeds City Council for a proposed facility to be called the Icon Cancer Centre, which will treat cancer patients at the stadium, after the initial plans were revealed earlier this year.

The club wants to enable oncology imaging and treatment provider Icon Cancer Centre Leeds to occupy the ground, first and second floors in the east (Carnegie) stand at the Stadium.

The existing planning permission allows for their use as classrooms, with a café on the ground floor, which were occupied between 2006 and 2019 by Leeds Metropolitan University, while the two upper floors were more recently used by a language school.

Under the new plans, the ground, first and second floors would be occupied solely by Icon, which would offer radiotherapy and advanced oncology imaging, including PET-CT scanning.

It would form part of the wider health offering at the stadium, alongside existing community health, wellbeing and sporting initiatives.

The facility would operate Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm. On weekdays when an evening match is scheduled, the facility would close at 3pm. Where a daytime match takes place, hours of operation will be 7am to 10am.

“The development will improve access to cancer treatment across Leeds and the Yorkshire region, responding to a growing need for oncology care,” said a statement issued with the planning application.

“The site is accessible by a range of sustainable transport modes, ensuring the facility is inclusive.

“Overall, it has been demonstrated that there are no adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the significant benefits brought about as a result of this proposal.”

It is estimated that 27,000 people are currently living with or beyond cancer within the Leeds boundaries, with more than 4,100 new diagnoses each year.