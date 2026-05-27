Caleb Aekins signs new Bradford Bulls deal

CALEB AEKINS has signed a new one-year deal with Bradford Bulls.

The 28-year-old joined the Bulls ahead of the club’s return to Super League, scoring two tries and notching six assists – having featured in all 14 competitive outings so far in 2026.

Upon signing the new deal, Aekins said: “I’m over the moon with it, I am really happy to be staying here another year. I felt quite comfortable coming in at the start of the year, everyone made me feel welcome from the players and the staff here.

“The one thing coming here I knew I had to prove myself again and I think I have taken a step in the right direction there but I’ve still got a long way to go and I am just happy to be hanging around for another year.

“I am loving the style of play, it’s quite expansive and very fun to play when it does come off I think it’ll be even better once we get some boys back in the coming weeks.

“Sorting my future takes the pressure off, I know what I am doing next year and my family are happy here, that’s another thing I have boxed off and now I can look forward to the future with this team.

“I’ve loved having the Bradford fans behind me, over the last few years I’ve been on the other side of things so it’s good to have them behind me, they bring the noise and it’s very noticeable out on the field and they get us through the tough moments.”