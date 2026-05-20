Bradford Bulls swoop for Oldham’s Riley Dean

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of Oldham halfback Riley Dean on a permanent deal for the rest of this season.

Dean, 24, came through the ranks at Warrington Wolves, making his Super League debut as a 19-year-old in 2019 and playing ten times in total.

He left Warrington for a spell down under with Mackay Cutters in 2024, before returning to England with Oldham, where he has impressed with 13 tries in 33 appearances.

Dean could make his Bradford debut this Sunday at former club Warrington.

Dean said: “I have enjoyed my first session this (Wednesday) morning and hopefully I get selected for the weekend.

“It’s clear the lads work hard for each other which is obviously a great culture to have that the coaches have drilled into them, so I am really excited to be a part of that.

“I just want to be a sponge and take in everything I can. There’s some NRL experience and a lot of Super League experience so I just want to take as much information in as I can and build on my game.”

Bradford head coach Kurt Haggerty said: “Riley is a good player and is an exciting young pivot.

“He’s been lighting up the Championship and we’re a bit short in that position with injuries to Joe Keyes and Rowan Milnes, so he adds value in there and he’s certainly an exciting, young prospect.

“He has had that experience at Super League level, he went away and studied the game a little bit in Australia and came back to Oldham and played some of his best rugby.

“It’s now a big learning curve for Riley being back in full-time, it’s on him a little bit to earn a contract moving forward but ultimately I just want him to come in, work hard, have fun, enjoy the environment and show to Super League that he’s a Super League player.”