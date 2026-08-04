Castleford Tigers’ Jason Qareqare out for ‘more than a month’ with hamstring injury

CASTLEFORD Tigers flyer Jason Qareqare will miss “more than a month” of action through injury – but has an outside chance of returning before the end of the Super League season.

The 22-year-old tore his hamstring in the 52-14 defeat to Wakefield Trinity, which boss Ryan Carr initially suggested would rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

However, whilst the winger – who was reduced to just one appearance for Castleford in 2025 after requiring a hamstring reconstruction – is set for over a month on the sidelines, he could return for the final matches of the season.

“We got it scanned and he is looking at more than a month out,” Carr said of Qareqare’s injury.

“It will be touch and go for him for the last game or two, but we’ve got to be mindful of it.

“He had his hamstring fully reconstructed last year, but did it in the game against Wakefield.

“He scored late down that sideline but finished game and felt some pain there.

“We treated it precautionary, but we got it scanned and then was shocked when it came back as it did.”

As well as Qareqare, Carr also has replacements in mind for halfback Tom Weaver, who missed Friday’s defeat to Hull KR after failing a HIA.

“We’ve got Jenson Windley and Fletcher Rooney that could come into the spine and it depends which way we go there,” he said.

“They have been training really well and playing well in the reserves and on loan.”