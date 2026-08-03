Castleford Tigers looking to offload Brock Greacen

BROCK GREACEN is the next Castleford Tigers player that could be heading for the exit doors.

The former Newcastle Knights back-rower only joined the Tigers on a two-year deal ahead of this season.

But he has been absent from Ryan Carr’s side in their past four fixtures, and Total Rugby League understands Castleford are looking to move him on.

Greacen has played twelve games for the club, scoring two tries – including a brilliant solo effort in the home win over St Helens in May.

The 24-year-old made just one appearance for the Knights in the NRL, spending the vast majority of his playing career with their reserves side where he made 38 New South Wales Cup appearances between 2022 and 2025.

With Castleford boss Ryan Carr determined to turn the club’s fortunes around, there are set to be major changes, with fellow overseas players Daejarn Asi, Tom Weaver and Mikaele Ravalawa – who is now on loan at Doncaster – all expected to leave.

Robbie Mulhern, Damien Cook, Mat Feagai, Tyrell Sloan and Alfie Johnson are all confirmed to be coming through the doors of the OneBore Stadium for next season.