Catalans Dragons’ Tommy Makinson accepts impending retirement

CATALANS DRAGONS winger Tommy Makinson is expecting this season to be his last.

While stopping short of confirming his retirement plans, Makinson currently reckons he’ll call time after his second season in France.

The England star – he’s played 12 times for his country and won the Golden Boot in 2018 – was a St Helens staple for 15 years, scoring 207 tries in 330 appearances.

Makinson moved to Catalans ahead of last season on a two-year deal and, although only 33, is considering the end of his career.

“It’s the last year of my contract and more than likely I’ll hang up the boots after this year and go into other parts of life I want to get into,” he told League Express.

“I’ve had such a long, great career and I’ve been very lucky.

“Never say never – I’m not announcing my retirement – but as far as my career plans go, I don’t want to carry on too long. I’m still feeling fresh but I don’t want to play too long.

“I’m passionate about Rugby League and I still want to be involved in it. I’ve a few opportunities when I do finish.

“I’ll still be within the game for sure. I’m very passionate on developing the next crop of players coming through.

“I don’t really see myself as a head coach, but more in a development role for younger players and passing on the knowledge I’ve learned.

“I like to see myself as a leader in this Catalans team now, and I’ve had a decent career, so I can certainly pass things on.

“That’s one aspect I could go into and I’ve a couple of other things as well.

“When the time comes, it won’t be a sad moment. I’ll look back on a great career.”