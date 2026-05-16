Ryan Sheridan tears into Catalans Dragons players after ’embarrassing’ Wakefield defeat

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Ryan Sheridan says the Dragons squad needs to “have a look at themselves”, admitting “some of them shouldn’t be playing” after an “embarrassing” defeat at the hands of Wakefield.

Catalans were smashed 58-10 by Trinity, conceding 48 points in the second half.

“The transformation from one half to the next was unbelievable,” Sheridan said.

“You’ve got a team there that looks like it’s competing against another good team. Well, you go, we’ve got a bit about us, then that happens, a couple of key events and from certain individuals, it’s just not good enough. It’s not acceptable.

“They have to look at themselves, the players. At this moment in time we don’t have the squad depth to have players under pressure to get picked. We just haven’t got it.

“Some of them shouldn’t be playing, to be brutally honest. There’s no competition for places at this moment in time.”

Sheridan has called for reinforcements.

“With what we’ve got out in terms of personnel, we have to start asking questions as we need players,” he said.

“It’s as simple as that. If you look at the quality that Wakey have got out there and what they did, it was always a frightening proposition in the second half when they started with their big boys and the way they played.

“We found out the hard way. It was just an embarrassing defeat.”