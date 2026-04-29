Chairman Bill Quinn leaves Oldham

OLDHAM chairman Bill Quinn has stepped down due to ill health.

Quinn returned to the Roughyeds back in May 2023 with the club in financial difficulty, but the past few months in charge have been far from seamless.

The Championship club are currently not playing at their home stadium due to a contractual dispute with landlords Oldham Athletic FC.

Quinn has been banned from that ground for over a year due to unspecified allegations by the football club.

Quinn, however, has denied those allegations.

The two sports clubs are set to go to mediation over their disagreement, in which both claim the other owes money.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Bill came into the club almost three years ago, and his significant financial input has been instrumental in the club’s rise – not only in winning the League One title, but also in putting together a team that, in both 2025 and this season, has remained competitive at the very top end of the Betfred Championship.

“All at ORLFC would like to thank Bill for all he has contributed and achieved as Chairman and ask all supporters to respect his and his family’s privacy at a difficult time.”