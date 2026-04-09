Chairman sees value in new Barrow Raiders director

BARROW RAIDERS chairman Steve Neale has welcomed Anita Brook as a new director, claiming she will be “invaluable” in helping to develop the Cumbrian club.

Brook is a chartered certified accountant with more than 25 years of experience and has a proven track record of advising and growing businesses across the UK.

As the owner of multiple accountancy firms, she will bring financial expertise, strategic insight and a commitment to community-led growth.

In doing so, Brook will play a key role in supporting the club’s commercial strategy, operational efficiency and broader vision to strengthen their position within the game.

One of her accountancy firms, RF Miller & Co, are a long-established organisation in the area.

Neale believes the appointment is an “important step” in securing the future of the club.

“Her expertise and energy will be invaluable as we continue to develop the club’s structure and future direction,” he said.

“This is an important step in strengthening our leadership and ensuring long-term success.”

Brook, pointing to the wealth of support in the community for the club, added: “I am incredibly proud to be joining Barrow Raiders as a director.

“The club have a rich history and a passionate community behind them. I’m excited to contribute my experience to help drive sustainable growth and support the club in achieving their ambitions on and off the pitch.”