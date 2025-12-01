Community coaches make impassioned plea against controversial restructure

A GROUP in the north-west of England describing themselves as “concerned community coaches” have added their voice to those of others, including the National Conference League management committee, who are resisting the Rugby Football League’s National Community Rugby League initiative, which Community Board chair Martin Coyd and others insist will take effect from early year.

An email received by League Express in which the author requested anonymity stated: “The RFL’s controversial proposals for the restructuring of the youth and junior game include demands for volunteers to reapply for positions on new RFL committees, effectively asking the current hardworking volunteers, who have dedicated years to developing the sport at the grassroots level, to rejustify their roles.

“This approach has caused widespread concern among clubs and community supporters. It is thoughtless and rude of our national governing body to be so dismissive of those who have spent decades supporting and organising the grassroots game.

“The proposed restructuring threatens the very existence of the North West Counties Leagues, which have been a cornerstone of youth and junior rugby for decades.

“After years of hard work by dedicated volunteers such as Margaret Byrne, Kevin Davidson, Mick Doyle and many others, these leagues are at risk of being dismantled.

“This is not only a blow to the clubs and players involved but also an insult to the volunteers whose commitment helped establish and sustain these vital community leagues over the years, with little to no help from the RFL.”

The correspondent continued: “The community game has been raising concerns for years that the RFL’s so-called ‘latest ideas’ are often the reason for player drop-off.

“The most recent example is the significant upheaval at junior level, including forcing children to play tag rugby and implementing new rules upon the North West region despite the NWC Juniors League being the largest and one of the fastest-growing leagues each year.

“Since these rules and changes were introduced two years ago, there has been a notable decline in participation. Clubs are now struggling to encourage children and their parents to get behind tag Rugby League, which threatens the future of youth participation at the grassroots level.

“Additionally, after Under 15 chair David O’Dowd fought tirelessly to bring many Cumbrian teams into the NWC Leagues – teams who had been previously unhappy playing closer to home and had spent thousands of pounds travelling to compete – the new structure will force them back into their old, less satisfactory leagues.

“This is a slap in the face for these teams and their volunteers, who have invested significant time, money, and effort into becoming official members of the NWC.

“The decision disregards their commitment and achievements over the past two years, undermining their efforts and loyalty.”

He insisted: “At a recent meeting chaired by NWC Juniors chair Ruth Fouracre, 100 percent of participating clubs voiced their opposition to the proposals.

“Ruth and her current committee have yet to publicly state their position regarding the new set-up, as the junior clubs are so opposed to it and have asked her committee to consider forming a new league.

“However some individuals from the older age groups have taken on roles within the new structure without consulting the clubs.

“This has caused widespread confusion and upset, as management figures are there to speak on behalf of the clubs, not to make decisions unilaterally.

“NWC Juniors and the National Conference League have taken a more open stance, asking clubs for their feedback and receiving a resoundingly negative response.

“The NW Juniors committee were asked to look into forming a breakaway league, however, this would be incredibly difficult if all other sectors of the game were to come under this new structure.”

He went on: “Committee members have been advised to report these tactics by the RFL to Sport England, as it is felt that executive director Martin Coyd and his associates are rushing this process to prevent any opposing viewpoints from being raised.

“The proposed restructuring has been described as rushed, poorly communicated, and lacking transparency.

“Clubs and volunteers feel sidelined, and there is growing concern that these upheavals could cause a further decline in grassroots participation and the overall health of the sport.”

He stressed: “The two recent webinars held by the RFL for both the open-age and youth sections had a resounding amount of negative feedback in the comments section, something the RFL chose to avoid acknowledging.

“It is as if the RFL is yet again determined to press on with a vision no matter what those who are participating want or suggest.

“We want a broader conversation about the importance of grassroots Rugby League to help ensure that the voices of clubs, volunteers and young players are heard.

“We urge readers and followers to contact Sport England and make them aware that the RFL are forcing this upon us and are treating the grassroots volunteers so poorly.

“The future of Rugby League at community level depends on open dialogue, transparency and respecting the input of those who have dedicated years to nurturing the sport. It is vital that decision-makers listen to those on the ground and reconsider their approach.

“We advocate a fair, inclusive process that prioritises and protects our young players, clubs and communities. Current volunteers do not deserve the complete disregard afforded to them.”

He concluded: “This information has been collated from my attendance at NWC meetings, studying minutes, attending RFL webinars, etc.

“We have not been asked by any league to contact League Express but, as a group of NW volunteers, we have decided to take a stand on behalf of our leagues as we are happy with how they are run and don’t want more RFL interference.

“The RFL has been known to ban the badges of anyone openly speaking out about them, we would therefore appreciate anonymity as we do not want to lose our teams.”