‘Our goal is to win a Grand Final’ insists Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy

KEN DAVY insists that Huddersfield Giants are heading for Grand Final glory.

And the owner and Chairman believes positivity from players, staff and supporters alike is a key part of the bold ongoing project to “transform” the club on and off the pitch.

Davy told a supporters’ association meeting of the impact of former Giants, RFL and Kirklees (now Accu) Stadium chief executive Ralph Rimmer since his short-term return with the remit of ‘Stadia Strategy and Beyond – Building the future of Huddersfield Giants’.

Next season, when Huddersfield aim to improve on a third-bottom Super League finish, will be the club’s last at the Accu before a switch to The Shay, the Halifax venue which Davy is in the process of buying, pending the planned construction of a new stadium in Huddersfield.

The hugely-successful businessman, who says a smaller home ground will be more suited to the Giants’ needs, is already investing in an upgrade of their training base at Laund Hill in Huddersfield.

And as he listed the latest developments and made the Grand Final prediction at the Huddersfield Giants Supporters’ Association season launch, he referenced a speech made by then-USA preside John F Kennedy in 1962, just months after Huddersfield last claimed the league title.

“When America were way behind Russia in the race into space, John F Kennedy set a goal to put a man on the moon, and by 1969 they did that. People said it couldn’t be done, but they did it because they set that goal,” said Davy.

“Our goal is to win a Grand Final, with no ifs, no buts, and this goal will impact on every area of the club in the coming years – our facilities, our signings and our attitude.

“I want the attitude of everyone at the club and the fans to be positive. There is no room for negativity, which kills ambition.

“John F Kennedy said we’re not doing it because it’s easy, we’re doing it because it’s difficult. That’s what we’re doing. The journey to the Grand Final starts right now.”