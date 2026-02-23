PNG Chiefs eye Adrian Lam and Jason Demetriou as Willie Peters declares interest

THE freshly-appointed general manager of Papua New Guinea Chiefs says both Leigh coach Adrian Lam and London Broncos boss Jason Demetriou are on his list of potential people to lead the new club into the NRL in 2028.

Former journalist Michael Chammas has been tasked with preparing the Chiefs for their big bow, and appointing a coach as well as starting to build a squad, with an agreement with the PNG government under which players can move tax-free a big incentive, is in his in-tray.

PNG native Lam has been successful and much-admired coach of Leigh since late 2022 after a previous spell in charge of Wigan.

He has also coached the PNG national team – a position Demetriou currently holds, having guided the Kumuls to last year’s Pacific Bowl before his arrival at the Broncos in the wake of the Darren Lockyer-led takeover of the club.

“There are a lot of good coaches out there. We’ll work with the NRL to make sure we get the best coach,” said Chammas.

“There’s a lot of guys who have got connections to the area. Jason Demetriou is currently the national coach. Adrian Lam, obviously, is very well connected to Papua New Guinea.

“There’s some other coaches out there, as well, who would like to coach PNG, and hopefully we’ll get one really soon because the excitement is building, and the people need a coach. We need to start building a football team.”

Demetriou has declared his interest in the role, as has Hull KR coach Willie Peters, both in interviews with Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

“If there’s an opportunity to be involved with PNG, then I’d love that.,” Demetriou said.

“I’m passionate about PNG, about the people of PNG and, more importantly, what rugby league can do for that country.”

Peters, who masterminded the Robins to the World Club Challenge, told the publication: “The short answer is I would be interested in that conversation.

“It’s a unique opportunity because it is a team where you can create culture and a DNA of that club for many, many years.

“Setting up the culture of PNG would excite me.”