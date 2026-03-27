Danny Richardson on personal comeback, York Knights form and his future

YORK KNIGHTS’ Danny Richardson is loving his rugby league again after putting some tough times behind him.

The ex-St Helens scrum-half has started in each of the last three Super League games for the newly-promoted club this term.

He almost helped them to a famous win at Wigan Warriors on Thursday before agonisingly losing out 23-22.

Richardson, 29, initially joined York on loan from Hull KR last August before signing a one-year deal.

The former Castleford Tigers schemer told League Express: “I am really enjoying it.

“I’ve had a tough couple of years with injuries and things like that.

“I just wanted to play the game again and get into a rhythm, playing some continuous games.

“It now looks like I will get the chance to do that and I am just enjoying running out again as I’ve not done it for a while.”

Luckless Richardson had managed just 14 games in the last three years due to a catalogue of injuries.

But he’s back firing again with York and scored the decisive field-goal in their 17-16 win at Hull FC.

The Knights, though, ended up on the wrong side of a one-point margin last Thursday at Wigan.

They had been 14-0 up, however, and Richardson, who was filling in for injured skipper Liam Harris, conceded: “We’re gutted with losing it.

“It was a good game, a hard battle and we knew it would be going to Wigan.

“I’ve played there a couple of times before and know what to expect: it’s always tough and going to last the full 80.

“But a couple of times we were in the driving seat and just let them off with a couple of bits we know we need to work on for Wakefield next week.

“Ultimately, we were disappointed. But we know we can take on any team if we execute our game plan.

“We don’t fear anyone. We went to Wigan – one of the hardest places to go – and missed out by a point.”

On his own future, he added: “I’m off contract this year.

“For me, it’s just about getting back to playing some rugby.

“Hopefully if there’s an option (to stay) I am happy with where I’m at.

“It’s a great group of lads here and I’m really enjoying it, so we’ll see what happens.”