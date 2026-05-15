Mark Applegarth gives verdict on new Castleford Tigers signing and Chris Chester

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth is still craving an 80-minute display – and he’s hoping it’ll come against Castleford Tigers this Saturday.

Tenth-placed York have picked up three wins so far in their first dalliance with Super League and they came close in various others.

Given Castleford have the same record, but sit 13th with an inferior points difference, Saturday’s game at LNER Community Stadium is a big opportunity to press on.

Applegarth said: “I feel like we’re putting together how we want to play for patches but not for a full game yet.

“That’s our challenge – to do it for 80 and not little patches where we let our standards slip.

“People will make headlines with it being Castleford and the two teams being where we sit.

“But we’re just concentrating on us. And what we can do.”

After the break for the Challenge Cup, York could have some personnel back for their next Super League contest.

Applegarth said: “I’m hoping Sam Cook should be back in contention. He’s had to have his finger reset but could be fit for Castleford.

“We’re not sure yet for some others.

“Ollie Field’s still out after having had his broken finger realigned.

“Danny Richardson, Will Dagger and Ben Littlewood are out.

“Josh Griffin’s had surgery on his pec, Ben Jones-Bishop is missing with his broken foot but Liam Harris and Jordan Thompson could be back around the Bradford game on June 5.”

Halfback and captain Harris has been missing since mid-March with a hamstring injury.

Applegarth said: “Liam’s a big part of the squad behind the scenes as much as he is on the field.

“But Cody [Hunter] has been outstanding since he stepped up.

“We just want more competition for places and the more we have out there training, we get that.

“We’ve been down to the bare bones – a few squads have – but it’ll be good to have some back in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Castleford are signing ex-New South Wales State of Origin and Australia hooker Damien Cook, 34, for the 2027 season.

Applegarth added: “I think he’s an outstanding player.

“I know Chezzy [Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester] well having worked with him at Wakefield.

“And one thing he’s really good at is he’s got a keen eye for a player and he definitely delivered there.

“Castleford are strengthening but, again, we’re just looking at what we can do.”