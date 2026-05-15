Why Mark Applegarth has had so much success at York Knights as chairman hails impact of ex-Wakefield man

MARK APPLEGARTH is “an impressive man” according to York Knights chairman Clint Goodchild.

Applegarth took over at the North Yorkshire club midway through the 2024 Championship season.

And with a full pre-season under his belt, the former Wakefield Trinity boss led York to the League Leaders’ Shield, 1895 Cup victory and the second-tier Grand Final, although the Knights fell to Toulouse Olympique in the showpiece event.

Applegarth’s stock as a head coach is quickly rising following a baptism of fire in Super League with Wakefield, and he is now getting a second chance to show what he is made of in the top flight.

The Knights earned promotion to Super League as one of the 14 teams in the newly-expanded competition through an independent panel.

And Goodchild has backed Applegarth to continue his rise to the top, with the Knights impressing in their debut season.

“Mark is a very capable coach and he is only getting started in his coaching career,” Goodchild told League Express.

“He is improving each week. He is someone who challenges himself to get better and I think that’s why he has such a positive influence on the playing group because they know how hard he is working to be a better coach himself.

“You can’t help but want to be better for someone like that in the group. He is an impressive man.

“It came as no surprise to me that he had so much success last year and he has built the right to go out with confidence and lead this young team.”