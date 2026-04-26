Defeat a ‘step in right direction’ for Wakefield Trinity

DARYL POWELL believes his Wakefield Trinity team took “another step in the right direction” despite losing out 18-12 at St Helens.

“Most things went against us in the first half and we put ourselves under too much pressure,” said Powell.

“The game rattled us a little bit. We’re generally a good attacking team but I don’t think we were clinical enough today, which then put us in that position (16-0 down) at half-time.

“But it was a tough game in the second half – I reckon Saints know they’ve been in a game. We could have easily won that.

“There was nothing in it. In the last few weeks we’ve played Wigan (in the Challenge Cup) and St Helens and could easily have won both games.

“For us it’s a journey towards being one of the best teams in the comp, and I honestly don’t believe we’re that far away.

“Today was another step in the right direction, even though the scoreline suggests otherwise.

“We didn’t get the two points, but I think we got a lot of respect today and we should feel good about ourselves, that we’re on the right trajectory.”

Tom Johnstone missed out with a knock while Seth Nikotemo failed a head-injury assessment.