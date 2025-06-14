Defiant Sam Burgess begins Warrington Wolves rebuild after Wembley

SAM BURGESS has vowed that Warrington Wolves will “attack the second half of the season” after the pain of Wembley.

A last-gasp defeat in the Challenge Cup final to Hull KR rounded off a disappointing opening four months of the campaign for Burgess’ side.

Prior to that showpiece, they had won only six of their 13 Super League matches, putting them outside the play-off places.

Focus now switches fully to a top-six push and, after coming within three minutes of beating league leaders Hull KR, Burgess says he is “optimistic” for the remainder of the campaign.

“We have great belief in who we are,” said the coach, who has lost at Wembley in both seasons in charge of the club after Wigan Warriors triumphed in 2024.

“It will give us great resolve and determination to attack the second half of the season.

“Everyone in the stadium could see what sort of team we are.

“Although our form in the league is not where it needs to be, I think everyone is aware of who we are and what we stand for as a group.”

“They should be very proud of themselves. They came an executed a brilliant plan. We got ourselves into a winnable position and unfortunately the last couple of minutes didn’t work for us.

“Suffering and pain and loss, they’re really crucial to development and growth as a group. There’s a lot of pain but we’ll take something really positive out of it.”

Warrington will be without Matt Dufty for several weeks after the club confirmed their star fullback suffered a fractured eye socket in the final.

He joins another key spine player, Danny Walker, on the sidelines while Warrington will be without Matty Ashton and Oli Leyland for the remainder of the season – all three with knee injuries.

With youngster Cai Taylor-Wray (hamstring) also out of action, Stefan Ratchford is set to return to the fullback role against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.