England Wheelchair ‘architect’ Wayne Boardman calls international retirement

ENGLAND World Cup winner Wayne Boardman, one of the great stalwarts of the wheelchair game, has announced his international retirement.

Boardman played in the very first England game in 2007 and holds the country’s heritage number one.

He appeared at the 2017 and 2022 World Cups, helping them win the latter on home soil.

But the 51-year-old won’t be up for selection when England bid to defend their title in Australia later this year, despite being part of their Ashes-winning team down under last autumn.

Boardman will continue to be player-coach at Halifax Panthers, where he has been involved for two decades and led them to a trophy treble last season.

England coach Tom Coyd said: “What has impressed me most is his ability to continually develop as a person and adapt as a player through the many evolutions of our sport.

“Representing your country demands sacrifice and resilience. Wayne has taught me more about those qualities than I can put into words.

“An architect from the very beginning, the story of England Wheelchair Rugby League carries his fingerprints throughout.

“Across a career spanning two decades, Wayne has been an outstanding servant to the England shirt. His commitment and relentless competitive spirit have helped drive this team forward from its inception to where it is today.

“His influence, as both a player and a leader, will be felt long after his final appearance on the field.

“I have no doubt Wayne will continue to shape the sport of Wheelchair Rugby League in the same way he has inspired his teammates – by always pushing forward.”

Boardman, who took up the wheelchair game after being paralysed in a motorcycle accident aged 29, said: “I would like to thank my family, friends, players, staff and opponents over the last 20 years.

“Highlights include winning the World Cup in 2022 with memories that I will talk about with the same excitement to my last days!

“We have had a number of epic Test matches against many nations but my most enjoyable have been against France and Australia.

“I will be the number one supporter for England at this year’s World Cup.”