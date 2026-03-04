Sheffield Eagles sign ex-rugby union player

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have added former Rotherham Titans rugby union player Jamie Cooke to their squad.

Cooke, 30, has spent the past eight seasons with Rotherham, during which time they have moved between the second, third and fourth tiers of the rugby union pyramid.

He hails from Bury St Edmonds in Suffolk, but opted to try his hand at rugby league when he joined Sheffield on trial ahead of pre-season.

After appearing in December’s pre-season win over Keighley Cougars, Cooke remained with the squad and has now penned a contract until the end of the season.

A centre or winger in the 15-a-side code, Cooke is expected to play either at centre or in the back row for the Eagles, who have won their first three games of the new Championship season and head to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday.