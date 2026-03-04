Batley Bulldogs release winger Kieran Brining

BATLEY BULLDOGS have allowed winger Kieran Brining to leave the club after only two appearances.

The speedster joined ahead of this season after scoring 39 tries in East Leeds’ National Conference League Division Two title win.

Brining played in Challenge Cup matches against Hunslet ARLFC and Catalans Dragons but did not make a Championship appearance for Batley.

He has now returned to East Leeds, who begin their campaign in the new National League Division One at home to Oulton Raiders this Saturday.

“We thank Kieran for his efforts at Batley, and wish him all the best for the future,” said the Bulldogs.