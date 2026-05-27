Eorl Crabtree overcomes ‘imposter syndrome’ to drive Midlands Hurricanes growth

MIDLANDS HURRICANES managing director Eorl Crabtree has won praise for tripling the Birmingham club’s commercial income, securing a long-term base at Avery Fields, the Edgbaston ground of rugby union club Bournville, boosting season-ticket sales and raising social-media presence.

And the former Huddersfield and England forward has in turn praised the Government-backed course which helped equip him for the role he has held since January 2025, after eight years working behind the scenes at the Giants.

Crabtree, now 43, called time on his playing career in 2016 after more than 400 appearances for Huddersfield, where he came through the Academy, and 14 at international level.

While working on the commercial side at the Giants and as a club ambassador, catching the attention of Huddersfield-based Hurricanes owner Mike Lomas in the process, he completed the Help to Grow: Management course at the business school at town’s university.

“I’m a rugby lad, I’ve never considered myself academic, but the course seemed like a great opportunity to help me develop my post-playing career,” he explained.

“I suffered from imposter syndrome, surrounded by chief executives and company owners, but I quickly realised everyone has a different story and that I deserved to be there.”

While Midlands are making their mark in the new merged Championship under coach Mark Dunning, Crabtree is busy raising their profile in the region.

As well as sealing the move from the larger Alexander Stadium, which was proving too financially challenging to play at, to Avery Fields in a 20-year deal, Crabtree has led the drive to establish both a wheelchair team and a foundation to develop junior and grassroots talent in the Midlands.

“This is about building something lasting for Birmingham. Rugby league has always been seen as a northern sport. We’re proving it can thrive here,” he said.