Wales name squad for Wheelchair Celtic Cup

WALES have named a 13-player squad for next month’s Wheelchair Celtic Cup.

Alan Caron and his side will be aiming to regain a trophy snared by Ireland in the last two years, following seven successive championships for Wales between 2016 and 2023.

He said of the event, which will also involve hosts Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 23: “I’m really looking forward to making sure we can better any of the scores we’ve had over the last couple of years.

“It would be fantastic to get that trophy back to Wales, but the competition is getting stronger, which is absolutely fantastic. I doubt we’ll see any one-sided games.”

The World Cup – in Wollongong, Australia in October – is looming, and Caron insisted: “All the players know that there is a system here.

“If players are not involved in one major competition, they’re all going back into the pot to start again for another competition, so there might be some players not on this list that will go to the World Cup.”

Squad: Lee Sargent (Cardiff Blue Dragons/Midlands Hurricanes), Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Gary Preece (Midlands Hurricanes), Harry Mitchell-Jones, Lucie Roberts, Jakub Wasieczko (all North Wales Crusaders), Stuart Williams (North Wales Crusaders/Edinburgh Giants), Matthew Turner (North Wales Crusaders/Wigan Warriors), Sid Ramsey (Sheffield Eagles), Jamie Reynolds, Jason Reynolds (both South Wales Jets/Midlands Hurricanes), Brogan Evans, Mark Williams (both South Wales Jets/Wigan Warriors).