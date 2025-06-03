French flyer out to take ‘amazing opportunity’ with Oldham

OLDHAM winger Mathieu Pons says he’s ready to take an “amazing opportunity” – and poach further tries – during his stay.

The 23-year-old French flyer who had a short stint at Halifax and a trial at Hull KR last year, has been a frequent scorer for St Gaudens in his homeland.

Pons is one a quintet of recent signings made by the ambitious Roughyeds as they responded to the loss of several players to injury.

Winger Jumah Sambou, who is joining Hull KR next season, has been ruled out for the remainder of this campaign with a hamstring tear.

Experienced outside back Iain Thornley will also miss the rest of 2025 due to anterior cruciate ligament damage, while Oldham aren’t sure when hooker Matty Wildie (elbow) or forward Brad Gallagher (knee) will be available again.

Pons was recruited alongside former NRL and Samoa prop Zane Musgrove after he left Warrington, French hooker Eloi Pelissier from Pia, centre Ben Davies from St Helens and backrower Ryan Lannon from Widnes.

They all featured as visitors Halifax were beaten 34-10, with Davies crossing twice and Pons and Lannon once apiece to help secure a first win in three outings in all competitions.

“It was a great game, and I was proud of the win,” said Pons.

“I told the players that when I get the ball near the line, I just love to go for it, and I’m happy that happened in my first match.

“Our fans were fantastic and they really brought some power to the team, and it was great to talk with them afterwards.

“This is an amazing opportunity, and I’m excited. Oldham are a really good club with a lot of history and a big team this year. I hope I can help them win a lot of games.

“The English mentality is to give everything on the pitch and the Championship here is better than the one we have in France so I am pretty sure I am going to improve.”