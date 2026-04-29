‘Good things on horizon for rugby league’ says Leeds Rhinos chief Jamie Jones-Buchanan

JAMIE JONES-BUCHANAN has described his first few months as Leeds Rhinos’ chief executive as “amazing” – and insisted there’s good times on the horizon for the whole sport.

The charismatic former England second-rower, who played more than 400 games for his hometown Leeds as part of their famed Golden Generation, took over from long-serving Gary Hetherington in November.

The role is a major departure from his decorated playing days but he is loving the change in career path.

Jones-Buchanan, 44, said: “It’s immersive. I’ve been here 29 years, so of all the touch points I’ve been fortunate to have, I’ve now seen them through a more vibrant lens.

“Because there have been certain special individuals that have transitioned in the likes of Gary Hetherington (going to London Broncos) and (head of customer experience) Sian Jones going to Hull FC, and one or two others around the place who were really influential.

“If you imagine them being big trees in the garden, that canopy moving on has allowed the light to find others.

“There are others here who are thriving, who are getting into that age of transition as well, that midlife period, who have just shone.

“It’s been amazing (working at AMT Headingley).

“Gary did two things exceptionally well. In terms of history and heritage, he helped us all understand the responsibility that we’ve got carrying the badge of the Rhinos and Leeds Rugby League Club, or St Johns as it was known.

“But also he put in place an amazing group of leaders within the club. It’s pretty autonomous.

“And it’s been great to work with a fantastic team in a different context.”

The highlight of his tenure so far has been the thrashing of champions Hull KR on an historic night in Las Vegas.

Jones-Buchanan, who won seven Grand Finals with Leeds, admitted: “It’s somewhere I’d never naturally gravitate to, and maybe we’ll never go back there again.

“But it was without doubt the best event and excursion I’ve ever had. It brought the staff, the team, the players and the club’s partners together. It was just immense.

“What it taught me was the three points that we’ve had now in the short space of time – in regard to the (Ashes) internationals, the domestic World Club Challenge and then sports tourism – for Rugby League, it works.

“The problem is context. The challenge is context. The way we need to tackle a problem is to shift the context, not to mess about with the game.

“The game’s fine. The game absolutely works. It’s just about being optimistic, shining a light on what works really well and the game coming together.

“That’s you, that’s me, that’s the community game, that’s the other clubs, the owners, the CEOs.

“If we can get together and shift the context, there are good things on the horizon for Rugby League.”

Jones-Buchanan ran the London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for vital services provided by Community Integrated Care, who deliver more than eight million hours of specialist care across the nation and is a key partner of Rugby League.