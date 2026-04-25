Brad Arthur excited for ‘big one’ after pleasing Leeds Rhinos win

BRAD ARTHUR hopes Leeds Rhinos can keep up their home performances when Wakefield Trinity visit next Friday.

The two high-flyers will meet with Leeds top of the table after a 46-4 victory over Catalans Dragons maintained their unbeaten record at AMT Headingley.

“I liked the way we built the game – we were on top of our effort areas, we didn’t chase the scoreboard,” said coach Arthur.

“We dominated possession and field position in the first half but we put the work into them and got our reward. We had 63 percent possession in the first half and that told.

“I liked Keenan (Palasia) chasing back when they scored. Defensively we had a bit more grit, want and desire and relished the collision.

“We shared the workload and I want everyone to be competitive about having a starting spot.

“It’s a big one against Wakefield next week – they are playing really well and we have a lot of respect for them.

“But when our fans keep turning up like they do we need to perform for them.”