Goole Vikings bid to be rugby league fans’ ‘second club’

GOOLE VIKINGS want to become other fans’ second-favourite team as they seek to prove last season wasn’t just a honeymoon period.

Professional Rugby League’s newest club enjoyed an encouraging maiden year, and have been boosted by the merging of League One with the Championship.

That means bigger clubs and more fans will get the chance to travel to the Victoria Pleasure Ground as the Vikings seek to tap into an area well placed in between existing heartlands.

Director James Clark said: “We are central to a Rugby League stronghold. We’re strategically well placed between Hull, Leeds, Castleford, York and Doncaster, yet with the chance to forge our own identity.

“More than 300,000 people live within 20 kilometres of our ground, with no other club to turn to.

“One aspect of our strategy was to set out to become everyone’s second-favourite team – and we’ve seen that even further afield. We’ve had Wigan fans, Leigh fans, Bradford fans, we’ve had football fans from various clubs – it’s been great to see and also the camaraderie with the local supporters on matchdays.

“We’re trying to build a relaxed, community feel, almost a festival feel with the bars, food vendors and some great rugby on the field, which I think everyone has bought into. We want people to have a great day out, win or lose.

“There are plenty in the region who love Rugby League and are curious about what’s happening in Goole.

“If we can be their second club while still building our own unique following from our local community, then that’s a win for everyone and great for the game.”