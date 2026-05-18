Liam Watts open to playing on for another season

GOOLE VIKINGS milestone man Liam Watts hasn’t ruled out carrying on beyond the end of this season after racking up his 400th appearance.

The 35-year-old prop ended 19 years of playing in Super League when he signed for Goole on a twelve-month contract ahead of this campaign.

That brought a reunion with former Hull FC teammate Scott Taylor, who became Vikings coach when they rose to the professional ranks last season.

It ended a second spell with the Black and Whites, and one-time England Knights international Watts has also had two stints at Castleford, where he came through the Academy, and one with Hull KR.

That experience has helped Goole as they tackle the challenges of the merged second tier, and he is enjoying his time at the club.

“I might get to 450,” he said. “We’ll see how this year pans out and how the body is feeling, then I’ll make a decision on what I’m going to do.”

Watts marked his 400th game by scoring a try a kicking two goals in the 80-0 win over North Wales at the Victoria Pleasure Ground.

While the milestone match was special, Watts rates his career highlights as the successive Challenge Cup wins with Hull in 2016 and 2017, when Warrington then Wigan were beaten by teams also including Taylor.

“That’s why we play this game — to win trophies,” he explained. “When I was a kid, that was the main thing I wanted to do. So when we won them in 2016 and 2017, it was a massive tick on my bucket list.

“The occasions after those wins were massive as well, so they’ll always be the pinnacle of my career and the games that stand out most to me.