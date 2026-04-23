How Patrick Mago went from halfback to Wigan Warriors’ form prop

PATRICK MAGO might be posing teams problems from the front row of the Wigan Warriors pack.

But the New Zealand-born prop, who built a strong reputation in the NRL before arriving at the Warriors in 2022, was once a nippy halfback.

As a younger player growing up in Australia, Mago, who now weighs in at 18-stones, was a fleet-footed operator who took inspiration from Darren Lockyer.

It wasn’t until his middle teenage years that a growth spurt meant a move into the forwards.

“I know a lot of people won’t believe it, but I played in the backs growing up,” explained Mago, who left Auckland for Queensland at a young age.

“Darren Lockyer was my favourite player. I was inspired by him. I liked the way he played and I enjoyed being in the halves.

“I was a lot smaller until the age of 16, then I grew up and out. I shifted into the back row and I have stayed in the forwards.

“I was at Souths Logan Magpies. When I got bigger, they thought I was a better backrower than a back. I wanted to stay in the backs but the pace wasn’t there.”

Mago, who previously played for North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs, playing 37 NRL games between 2017 and 2021, has impressed so far this year.

“I had a tough pre-season. I came back a month later in January as (coach) Matt Peet gave me time to go back home,” he added.

‘I got engaged while I was at home and went on a little holiday and came back an extra kilo heavier.

“I had to work all that off, so I was doing extras with the staff and got my eating right.

“I really put my form down to that. They were working me hard to trim down and get fitter.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I feel like it has helped me start off the season pretty well.

“I’m still doing those extras. I want to stay on top of it and go well for the remainder of the year.”