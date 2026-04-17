Hull FC appoint Steve McNamara as John Cartwright steps down immediately

HULL FC have confirmed the appointment of ex-England boss Steve McNamara as head coach from next season – while John Cartwright has stepped down from the role with immediate effect.

Assistant coach Andy Last will take charge of the Black and Whites until the end of the season.

The length of McNamara’s deal has not been revealed but Hull have paid a substantial fee to Warrington Wolves, where he was contracted as an assistant coach until the end of 2027.

Warrington say McNamara, a Hull-born former FC player, is “fully committed” to them for the remainder of this year.

Hull chief executive Richie Myler said: “We are delighted to secure Steve’s services.

“He is a coach of the highest calibre, and someone who truly understands this club and the city.

“Steve McNamara coming home is a powerful moment for Hull FC.”

And chairman Andrew Thirkill said: “We believe Steve is the right person to lead Hull FC into our next phase and are thrilled with his appointment.

“His experience, leadership and standards will be critical as we build a team capable of competing consistently at the top of Super League.”

Myler and Thirkill have come under criticism from supporters for the manner in which the change of coach has been handled.

Cartwright was informed last Monday that he would be let go at the end of this season, with a year left on his contract, due to the club’s desire to secure McNamara.

Speaking to the media at the beginning of this week, Cartwright said he felt “a bit betrayed and disrespected” by the decision.

After Thursday’s 24-14 home defeat to St Helens, the Australian was visibly emotional as Hull fans gave him a rousing reception.

The club’s statement said Cartwright had stepped away from his duties as head coach with immediate effect, but that he “remains an employee of Hull FC”.

It added: “The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks for his efforts during his time as head coach at Hull FC.”

While Cartwright was well regarded after improving their Super League finishing position from eleventh to seventh in his first season at the helm, Hull’s desire to bring in McNamara prompted the swift action.

The 54-year-old was expected to be highly coveted by any club with a head coach vacancy considering his vast experience.

He coached Bradford Bulls before his stint with England between 2010 and 2015 – reaching the semi-finals of a home World Cup in 2013 – then spent more than eight seasons with Catalans Dragons.

McNamara led the French club to their first Challenge Cup win in 2018, their first League Leaders’ Shield in 2021, and their first two Super League Grand Finals (losing to St Helens in 2021 and Wigan Warriors in 2023).

Last October he was recruited by Warrington to be right-hand man to Sam Burgess, and he has helped the club to a strong start this season.

Wire chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “Steve has made a significant contribution during his short time with us, and we thank him for his commitment.

“While we are naturally disappointed to see him leave at the end of the season, we respect his decision and wish him every success in his new role.”

McNamara’s playing career began with Hull, whom he joined at 17 and went on to make 160 first-team appearances for between 1989 and 1996.

Before he returns, Last – who spent the 2024 season as McNamara’s assistant at Catalans – will take charge at the MKM Stadium for a second time.

He led Hull for the majority of 2020 after Lee Radford’s dismissal, guiding them to their last top-six finish and then the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Last had an unsuccessful five-month spell in charge of Castleford Tigers in 2023, again stepping up from assistant after head coach Radford departed.

He was also an assistant coach throughout Shaun Wane’s six-year tenure as England boss.