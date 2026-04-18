Toulouse Olympique coach hails ‘superior’ world champions Hull KR

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE coach Sylvain Houles could only admit they were beaten by a much better side after falling to a 46-0 home defeat at the hands of Hull KR.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t score today, it’s unusual for us but a tribute to the quality of Hull KR,” said Houles.

“They are great defensively but it’s a shame we couldn’t make an impact as I felt we were in the game in the first half as long as it was 6-0 but we couldn’t make it count.

“I felt we had half chances but they are a top side with superb players and a great kicking game which restricted our ability to create.

“Saying that, I thought we had some good performances against such quality. Mathieu Pons on debut did really well.

“But this is Super League. You have to sometimes sit down and reflect that this is a very good side, the world champions, and just accept they are at a superior level.

“But I’m proud of the boys who stuck to their jobs against top opposition.”