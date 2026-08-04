Kallum Watkins signs contract extension with Leeds Rhinos

KALLUM WATKINS will play on in 2027 after signing a new contract with Leeds Rhinos.

The 35-year-old vice captain, who recently played his 300th game for the club and last Friday made his 350th Super League appearance in the Rhinos’ win over Toulouse Olympique, has signed a one-year extension that runs until the end of next season.

After having come through the club’s academy, Watkins went on to win multiple Grand Finals and Challenge Cups with the Rhinos between 2007 and 2019, and featured for both Gold Coast Titans and Salford Red Devils before returning to Headingley last season.

“I’m delighted to be staying at Leeds Rhinos for another season,” enthused the England international, whose previous contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

“This club has always meant so much to me.

“I am so grateful for what the club has given me over the years and we have got a fantastic bunch of lads here now. We’ve got a squad that is growing together and I believe we’re building towards something special.

“The support we’ve had from our fans is always special and I would like to thank them for how they have welcomed me and my family back to the Rhinos in the last year.

“Pulling on the Rhinos shirt is something I never take for granted and I’m excited to continue representing this club throughout the 2027 season.”

Head coach Brad Arthur praised the veteran vice-captain’s influence on the squad, describing him as “the type of player every coach wants in their squad.”

“His standards are outstanding and he leads through his actions every single day,” explained Arthur.

“He’s an experienced player who still performs at a high level, but what impresses me most is the example he sets around training and the way he helps develop the younger members of our squad.”