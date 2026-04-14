Hull KR boss Willie Peters open to more Super League loan deals

HULL KR coach Willie Peters has said that he might be open to allowing more players to go out on loan to other clubs after the success of Bill Leyland in scoring two tries to help St Helens defeat Wigan in the traditional Good Friday derby just over a week ago, which he did alongside his fellow Hull KR loanee Jordan Dezaria.

“He enjoyed the moment,” Peters said of Leyland.

“This could be a great point in his career when he looks back at it.”

Despite that performance, however, Leyland will find it difficult to force his way into the starting side at Hull KR on a regular basis. On Saturday he was selected in the 21-man squad to face York in the Challenge Cup, but failed to make the matchday squad.

“He can play, there’s no doubt about that, but he has a very good hooker (Jez Litten) in front of him at the moment,” added Peters.

“But if he goes into our team I have every confidence that he will do the job. I’m really proud of him because he took the moment and obviously enjoyed it. He is developing nicely and we are really happy for him for what he did last week.

“To be able to play in a Saints-Wigan derby is huge. We were prepared to take the risk and they (Leyland and Dezaria) have played in that. They have been able to experience it.”

And Peters confirmed that he would consider another short-term loan spell for Leyland or any other player on the fringes of the first team.

“I’m always open. Ideally we would have a very high-level reserve competition, but we don’t have that. So the next best option is going to another Super League club and after that the Championship.

“We just have to make sure that it works for us and that we have the required depth in the club.”

Dezaria also played well for St Helens, if less spectacularly than Leyland, and Peters is confident he will also get a chance in the first team soon.

“Jordan had two hamstring injuries in the pre-season that held him back. He is a big-bodied, powerful, explosive player but not a big-minutes type of player. He blew up pretty quickly when he first came back, but now he’s developing at training.

“I like to think he will get an opportunity soon. He just has to keep working hard and, when he gets his opportunity, he has to take it. It doesn’t matter what level you’re playing at as long as you are trying to perform at your best.”

The loan deal to St Helens was initiated by Graeme Taylor, the manager of the two players.

“Both Jordan and Bill were in need of some game time, so I was delighted when Hull KR and St Helens agreed to a one-week loan for each of them,” Taylor told League Express.

“I was really pleased to see Bill score two tries to help St Helens win the game, while Jordan also showed exactly what he’s capable of. Both performed very well.

“Bill is working hard on his development, and playing regular first-team rugby is crucial for him. Hopefully, in the future, he can go on to represent England. Of course, he currently has England’s hooker in front of him at Hull KR and is learning a great deal from Jez, but it’s vital that he keeps playing Super League matches — even if that means going out on loan again.”