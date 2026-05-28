Hunslet run the rule over versatile triallist

HUNSLET coach Kyle Trout is running the rule over Dominic Tydeman after handing him an earlier-than-anticipated debut.

With injuries still affecting the Leeds club’s options, the versatile 28-year-old who has returned from a spell in Australia featured from the bench as a triallist in the 36-22 defeat at Barrow.

That was despite limited training time after linking up with Trout’s squad following his stint with Byron Bay Red Devils in the Northern Rivers ‘Country’ competition in New South Wales.

A centre, stand-off or hooker, Tydeman, who has also picked up coaching and talent identification experience in both rugby codes, will continue to try to catch the eye.

“He’s come in and brought a burst of fresh energy,” explained Trout.

“He has shown some real commitment, and while he has still to get used to us and our systems, the situation with numbers meany he got a crack straight away.”

Trout also utilised loanee Batley backrower Luca Atkinson, 23, while welcoming back seasoned loose-forward Eddie Battye.

The 34-year-old close-season signing from Sheffield had been out with a back injury, and his boss explained: “It’s great to have him available again. He’s one of our leaders and an integral part or our middle unit.”

With Billy Jowitt still recovering from a broken hand, Dan Abram has been handed the tee, and finally passed the 500 career goals mark.

The 30-year-old notched three from four to reach 502 overall (six for Hunslet after 56 for Rochdale, 54 for Oldham, 268 for Swinton and 118 for Whitehaven.

Abram started his career at Barrow, but didn’t kick for goal there.