Hunslet reassures supporters amidst financial issues across Championship

HUNSLET chief executive and stalwart Neil Hampshire has reassured supporters that amid financial issues at a number of divisional rivals, their club remain stable and a viable concern.

But the former chairman also says that with a reliance on two main benefactors, attracting new fans – and fresh investment – is crucial to the future health of Leeds’ ‘other’ team.

Older Hunslet supporters will remember the original club, a Rugby League founder member in 1895, going under after the 1972-73 season, with the current version emerging in time to compete in the following campaign.

Now 53 years on, Hampshire said: “The Championship is at a critical point. A number of clubs are experiencing well-publicised financial difficulties, and it’s widely accepted that others may follow.

“These are challenging times for the sport as a whole, and we would be doing you a disservice if we pretended otherwise.

“Here at Hunslet, we are stable and viable for the immediate future. However, we must also recognise that we are currently reliant on the incredible support of two main benefactors.

“While we are immensely grateful for that backing, long-term sustainability requires a broader base of support.

“If you’re someone who supports Hunslet but hasn’t been down in a while, now is the time to return. Your presence matters, not just in numbers, but in the energy and identity of our club.

“If you’re in a position to go a little further, there are simple but meaningful ways to help – taking part in the weekly draw, buying a drink or a burger or upgrading membership. Every contribution helps strengthen the club’s future.

“As previously communicated, we are always open to discussions with potential investors, whether individuals or consortiums.

“The long-term future of the club remains our number-one priority.”