Injury Corner: Concerns for eight Super League clubs

THE latest round of Super League had a moderate injury toll with some big names affected.

They include Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall and Warrington Wolves fullback Cai Taylor-Wray, who both came off in their sides’ clash on Friday with hamstring and ankle concerns respectively.

The previous night, Leigh Leopards lost Robbie Mulhern early in their win over Huddersfield Giants with a calf complaint while Josh Griffin is believed to have suffered a ruptured bicep in York Knights’ much-needed victory against Toulouse Olympique.

A spate of head knocks did the rest of the damage, with Seth Nikotemo’s failed HIA in Wakefield Trinity’s loss at St Helens on Saturday following three on Friday.

Forwards Ligi Sao and George Hirst both failed the tests in Hull FC’s win at Castleford Tigers, while Catalans Dragons similarly lost skipper Ben Garcia during their thrashing at Leeds Rhinos.