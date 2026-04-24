Josh Griffin suffers ruptured bicep in ‘disciplined’ York Knights win

YORK KNIGHTS forward Josh Griffin is believed to have suffered a ruptured bicep in his side’s 38-14 victory over Toulouse Olympique.

It was the only setback on a night when York ended a five-game losing run.

Head coach Mark Applegarth said: “Two or three minutes in, he said he felt it pop straight away.

“I’m gutted for Josh. I’ll have to get a proper assessment, but from what I’m being told, it’s a ruptured bicep tendon.”

On the game, Applegarth said: “I’m really proud about how the lads have stuck to the game plan tonight. I thought we were really disciplined in how we went about our business.

“We’ve learnt some pretty valuable lessons over this period of five or six games leading into tonight. We’ve been speaking week upon week, and just putting those little improvements in, and I thought tonight we did that overall.

“I’m really proud of everybody, really, and how they’ve stuck together.

“When you face a bit of adversity, you learn a lot about people, and one thing I’m really sure of and really proud of in this group is how tight they are.

“We won’t get carried away with ourselves. We’ll enjoy tonight. It’s really important you enjoy your wins.

“But we want to start capitalising on that now and then put in another disciplined performance next week, going over to St Helens, and hopefully build on that.”

Australian winger Scott Galeano scored a hat-trick of tries in the injury absence of Ben Jones-Bishop.

“Scott’s been class,” said Applegarth.

“Obviously, when Bish was fit, there were a couple of games where Scott had to be patient and wait his turn, and it’s not a bad position to be in when you had Scott as a winger that was waiting in the wings.

“I’m really pleased for him: he’s adjusted to Super League really well, and he’s getting better every single week. His yardage carries are unbelievable.

“I’m really pleased he’s shown other parts of his game, too, and managed to get on the end of three tries.”