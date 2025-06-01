Injury Corner: Leigh, Leeds, Warrington, Castleford, St Helens, Hull KR, Hull FC and Catalans suffer injury blows

Which three teams will win at Wembley?

Warrington, St Helens and Featherstone

Warrington, St Helens and York

Warrington, Wigan and Featherstone

Warrington, Wigan and York

Hull KR, St Helens and Featherstone

Hull KR, St Helens and York

Hull KR, Wigan and Featherstone

Hull KR, Wigan and York