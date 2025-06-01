Injury Corner: Leigh, Leeds, Warrington, Castleford, St Helens, Hull KR, Hull FC and Catalans suffer injury blows

WHICH Super League sides suffered injury blows over the weekend action?
Huddersfield Giants 24-28 Leigh Leopards
David Armstrong – Leigh Leopards
Warrington Wolves 34-24 Castleford Tigers
Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves – knee
Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – withdrawn before game
Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers – head
Hull KR 34-4 St Helens
James Batchelor – Hull KR
Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – cork
Jack Welsby – St Helens – knee
Lewis Murphy – St Helens – quad
George Delaney – St Helens – head
Leeds Rhinos 22-18 Wakefield Trinity
Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – calf
Catalans Dragons 0-34 Hull FC
Elliott Whitehead – Catalans Dragons – back
Amir Bourouh – Hull FC – cheekbone