Further Bradford Bulls injury blows including long Ryan Sutton absence

BRADFORD BULLS’ injury woes show no sign of abating with several fresh injuries picked up in their 52-12 defeat at Wakefield Trinity – and leading prop Ryan Sutton set for up to two months on the sidelines.

Sutton was among their long injury list ahead of the match and head coach Kurt Haggerty revealed afterwards the extent of his quad issue.

After the game, Haggerty said: “We’ve now potentially lost Joe Mellor, Esan Marsters, Jack Ormondroyd, which adds to the list of players out.

“Esan sounds pretty bad, he’s popped his calf. Joe Mellor is something to do with his meniscus. They both look pretty bad.

“Dan Russell has hurt his other knee (having just returned from injury) and will need a scan.”

On his side’s thrashing, Haggerty said: “We were down on troops in the week and we know we’re busted but I’m really frustrated we lost the game.

“We can’t use fatigue and injuries as an excuse (for being behind from the second minute). Systematically we got it wrong.

“We were making decisions before (Jake) Trueman has even passed the ball. They are the areas we can look at and fix.

“There are a lot of moments – in the last 20 minutes of the second half we had players all over the place.

“It’s very difficult, a lot of the guys missing are starting players. The thing we need to be proud of is lads stepping up and getting game time at Super League level. That’ll help us down the line this season.

“Before this game we’d been competitive in every game. In this one we haven’t been competitive. But overall the lads have been first-class since I came in.

“This one will hurt because we didn’t get a lot right. We’ve just spoken about Hull KR, the world champions, coming next week to Odsal. We’re prepping to win that game.”